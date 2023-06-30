Left Menu

US lifts some restrictions on Ethiopia after human rights improvements -White House

"We are lifting some restrictions on certain kinds of assistance," Kirby said. Kirby added that the decision to lift certain restrictions was made in light of "continuing improvements on human rights, particularly following the cessation-of-hostilities agreement signed in November." The Ethiopian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The United States in March determined that all sides had committed war crimes during a conflict in northern Ethiopia, which killed tens of thousands of people, left hundreds of thousands facing hunger, and displaced millions.

The United States in March determined that all sides had committed war crimes during a conflict in northern Ethiopia, which killed tens of thousands of people, left hundreds of thousands facing hunger, and displaced millions. The determination came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Ethiopia, where he praised progress in implementing the peace deal in the country.

The Ethiopian government and forces from its Tigray region signed a ceasefire in November, ending the conflict.

