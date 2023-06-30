Biden concerned Supreme Court ruling on LGBT rights could lead to more discrimination

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he was concerned that a Supreme Court ruling that the constitutional right to free speech allows certain businesses to refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings could lead to more discrimination against LGBT Americans.

"While the court's decision only addresses expressive original designs, I'm deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans," he said.

