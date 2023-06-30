UN concerned no new Black Sea grain deal ships since June 26
The United Nations said on Friday it is concerned that no new ships have been registered since June 26 under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of grain from Ukraine.
"We call on the parties to commit to the continuation and effective implementation of the agreement without further delay," U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters.
