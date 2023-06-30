Ukrainian counteroffensive slower than predicted, but advancing - US Army's Milley
The Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces is "going slower than people had predicted," but is making steady progress, U.S. Army General Mark Milley said on Friday. "It's going slower than people had predicted. "It is advancing steadily, deliberately, working it's way through very difficult minefields, et cetera."
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 22:47 IST
The Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces is "going slower than people had predicted," but is making steady progress, U.S. Army General Mark Milley said on Friday.
"It's going slower than people had predicted. Doesn't surprise me," Miley told an audience at the National Press Club. "It is advancing steadily, deliberately, working it's way through very difficult minefields, et cetera."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement