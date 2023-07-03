Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION BOM57 MH-PATEL-NCP-2NDLD APPOINTMENTS **** Maha: Rival NCP groups move to control party after Ajit rebellion, go on sacking spree Mumbai: A full-blown intra-party tussle broke out in the NCP as rival factions went on a sacking spree on Monday to tighten their grip over the organisation and sought disqualification of lawmakers in each other's camps, a day after sudden induction of Ajit Pawar as deputy CM caused a political upheaval in Maharashtra. **** BOM55 MH-NCP-EXPULSIONS-AWHAD **** NCP split: No right to make appointments after expulsion from party, Awhad tells Patel, Tatkare Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday said Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel and Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare do not have the right to make appointments in the organisation as they have been ''expelled'' from the party. **** BOM48 MH-AJIT-SENA-CM **** With nine NCP MLAs joining Maha govt, CM spends time with Shiv Sena colleagues to dispel fears, apprehensions **** Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday spent time to ease the unrest among his Shiv Sena colleagues facing disqualification in connection with the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray and the split in the party as well as the changed equations with the entry of nine NCP MLAs in the government. **** DEL49 OPPN-REAX-MH **** Day after Maharashtra, Opposition's 'detergent' jibe at BJP and resolve to fight unitedly New Delhi: Accusing the government of using probe agencies to threaten the BJP's rivals and engineering splits within them, Opposition parties on Monday said such actions will only strengthen their unity.

DEL60 2NDLD UCC-PAR PANEL ****Parl panel head Sushil Modi bats for keeping tribals out of UCC ambit; Oppn questions timing: Sources New Delhi: Chairman of parliamentary panel on law and BJP MP Sushil Modi on Monday advocated keeping tribals, including those in the North East, out of the purview of any likely Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at a meeting while some opposition members questioned the Law Commission's timing of the move to begin consultations on the contentious issue, sources said. **** DEL73 CBI-LD LALU **** Land-for-jobs scam: CBI files fresh charge sheet against Lalu, Rabri; names Tejashwi first time New Delhi: The CBI on Monday filed a charge sheet against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his father and former railway minister Lalu Prasad, and mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said. **** DEL64 PM-COUNCIL-MEET **** PM Modi chairs meeting of Council of Ministers New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday at the newly built convention centre at the Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in September. This comes amid a heightened buzz about a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP's top brass. **** DEL63 OPPN-2NDLD MEETING **** Next Oppn meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18; Cong says resolve to defeat BJP strengthened New Delhi: The next meeting of opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18, the Congress announced on Monday, and asserted that their resolve to defeat the BJP has been strengthened by the ''Mumbai operations'' of the ''BJP washing machine''. **** CAL23 BH-LD LALU **** A day after Maharashtra upheaval, Lalu lashes out at PM Modi Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday alleged that the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-led government in Maharashtra at a time when opposition leaders came together to fight the assault on democracy. **** DEL68 UP-JAYANT-LD NCP **** Will attend next meeting of opposition leaders: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary Baghpat (UP): Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday rubbished speculation that he is cosying up to the BJP and said he will attend the next meeting of opposition leaders. **** MDS 26 KA-LD MINISTER-SIT-BITCOIN **** Karnataka govt forms SIT to probe Bitcoin scam that surfaced during BJP regime Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been formed to reinvestigate the Bitcoin scam. **** DEL61 ED-2NDLD ANIL AMBANI **** ED questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case Mumbai: Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here and recorded his statement in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said. **** DEL54 DL-JAISHANKAR-LD KHALISTANIS **** India has asked partner countries not to give space to 'extremist Khalistani ideology': EAM Jaishankar New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to ''extremist Khalistani ideology'' as it is ''not good'' for relations. **** DEL66 IISC-UAPA DISCUSSION-LETTER **** IISc's reputation damaged: Academicians, students protest cancellation of discussion on UAPA New Delhi: More than 500 scientists, academicians and students have written to the Bengaluru-based IISc expressing dismay over the cancellation of a discussion on anti-terror law UAPA that was to be led by student activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita. **** DEL65 **** DL-LG-SPECIALISTS-LD TERMINATED Delhi LG sacks 400 'specialists' appointed by AAP govt, cites irregularities in recruitment New Delhi: Lt Governor V K Saxena has terminated the services of around 400 'specialists' appointed by the AAP government in different departments, officials said on Monday, a decision that could trigger a fresh round of confrontation between the ruling party and the LG. **** BUSINESS DEL51 BIZ-LD PAWAN HANS **** Govt calls off Pawan Hans strategic sale for third time as successful bidder found unfit New Delhi: The government on Monday decided to call off the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans due to disqualification of successful bidder, making it the third unsuccessful attempt to privatise the helicopter service provider. **** LEGAL LGD33 SC-ARTICLE 370 **** 5-judge SC bench to hear on July 11 pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 New Delhi: Nearly four years after the government abrogated Article 370 that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will take up for hearing on July 11 a batch of pleas challenging the contentious decision.

LGD29 DL-HC-SISODIA-2NDLD BAIL DISMISS **** Excise policy scam: HC denies bail to Sisodia in money laundering case, says allegations very serious New Delhi: In a fresh setback to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the Delhi High Court on Monday declined him bail in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, saying the charges against him were ''very serious in nature''. **** LGD22 SC-LD RRTS **** Non-contribution in RRTS project: SC directs Delhi govt to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government for expressing its inability to contribute funds for construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project and directed it to furnish details of money spent on advertisements in the last three financial years.**** LGD21 DL-HC-SEXUAL HARASSMENT Scope of anti-sexual harassment law not limited to cases in same department: HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that there is ''absolutely nothing'' that limits the scope of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (SHW Act) to cases where a woman employee is sexually harassed by another employee working in her own office or department, but also extends to cases where the delinquent employee is employed elsewhere. **** FOREIGN **** Canada's first turbaned Sikh police officer appointed chair of WorkSafeBC's board of directors Toronto: Baltej Singh Dhillon, a veteran Canadian Sikh police officer who was a part of the team that probed the 1985 Kanishka Air India terror attack, has become the first South Asian chair of an agency that promotes safe and healthy workplaces in British Columbia province. **** SKY

