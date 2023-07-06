Left Menu

Police: 16 dead, including 3 children, in toxic gas leak in South Africa

At least 16 people, including three children, have died in a toxic gas leak in South Africa, police.Emergency services said that as many as 24 people were dead. It wasnt immediately clear why there was a discrepancy in the death toll.The incident happened in an informal settlement in the city of Boksburg on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg, the South African Police Services said on Wednesday.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-07-2023 04:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 04:20 IST
Police: 16 dead, including 3 children, in toxic gas leak in South Africa

At least 16 people, including three children, have died in a toxic gas leak in South Africa, police.

Emergency services said that as many as 24 people were dead. It wasn't immediately clear why there was a discrepancy in the death toll.

The incident happened in an informal settlement in the city of Boksburg on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg, the South African Police Services said on Wednesday. Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency services spokesman William Ntladi said the gas leak had stopped and teams were searching a 100-metre (100-yard) radius around the gas cylinder to check for more casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023