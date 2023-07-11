President Ramaphosa congratulates President Bio on re-election

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio on his re-election to the position.

Bio was re-elected with 56.7% of the vote held in the country last month.

“President Ramaphosa has noted that the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone has certified President Bio as the winner of the Presidential elections of 24 June 2023.

“On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa commends the people of Sierra Leone for conducting peaceful and successful elections,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency added that President Ramaphosa emphasised the continuation of the cooperation between the two countries.

“President Ramaphosa assures President Bio of his commitment to continue enhancing and strengthen bilateral cooperation between South Africa and Sierra Leone from which deepened trade and investment, people to people relations will be rooted.

“President Ramaphosa looks forward to engagements with President Bio within the context of the bilateral cooperation, key regional, continental and global issues guided by the continent’s Agenda 2063.

“The President views the Sierra Leone elections as a consolidation of democracy in the country and continent in line with the Agenda 2063 goal of consolidating democratic gains and improving quality of governance, respect for human rights and the rule of law,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa has also sent a congratulatory message to Catholic Archbishop of Cape Town Stephen Brislin on his nomination by Pope Francis for elevation to the rank of Cardinal.

“Archbishop Brislin’s elevation is an exceptional personal honour and recognition of his spiritual leadership and stewardship of the Catholic Church in South Africa.

“His nomination is cause for pride among South Africans of all backgrounds and should inspire all of us to exercise our beliefs, in our diversity, with deep devotion,” President Ramaphosa said.

According to the Presidency, Brislin is one of 21 cardinals to be installed in a ceremony in September.

“With his elevation, Cardinal-Elect will become a member of the College of Cardinals, who are high-ranking spiritual leaders who, if they are under the age of 80, are eligible to participate in papal elections or to be nominated as Pope,” the Presidency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)