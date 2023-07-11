2025 NATO summit to be held in the Netherlands

The 2025 NATO summit will be held in the Netherlands, NATO said in a communique on Tuesday, without specifying in which city it will take place. It will be the first time that the summit will be held in the West European country.

The 2024 summit will be held in Washington, D.C. The 31-member NATO alliance is currently gathered in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius for this year's summit which takes place 11-12 July.

