Russia's Lavrov: I have not heard new proposals on grain deal

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 12:44 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that he had not heard any new proposals on the Black Sea grain export deal, which is set to expire on Monday.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to prevent a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the conflict to be safely exported.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the deal unless what it calls obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser exports are lifted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

