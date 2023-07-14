Japan finmin: G7 finance chiefs set to meet July 16 on sidelines of G20

Financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries will hold talks on July 16 on the sidelines of the broader G20 meeting to be held in India, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, who chairs the G7 talks, said on Friday. The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Support for Ukraine and global tax reform will be among the issues to be discussed by G7, Suzuki added.

