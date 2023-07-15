Yamuna waters receding, situation improving in affected areas: Delhi divisional commissioner

The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi is showing a receding trend and heavy rainfall is not expected in the city or the higher reaches anytime soon, a government officer said on Saturday.

The situation in the national capital's flooded areas is also improving, Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said during a press conference here.

Parts of Delhi have been inundated after the Yamuna in the city breached its banks following days of heavy rains in its upper catchment areas, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas.

''There is a receding trend (in the water level in the Yamuna) and we do not anticipate major rainfall in Delhi and higher reaches soon. The situation in the affected areas is also improving,'' Kumar said.

He also expressed disappointment over elected representatives targeting officers who have been working ''tirelessly'' to bring the flood situation in the city under control.

Baseless allegations should not be levelled against the officers. ''These distract the officers,'' he said.

After rising continuously for three days, the water level in the Yamuna started receding on Friday.

The water level had come down to 207.43 metres by 10 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday, according to the Central Water Commission.

However, it is still over two metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Earlier, Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had claimed that senior Delhi officials, including the divisional commissioner, did not respond to his calls and messages seeking help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to fix a broken flow regulator at drain no. 12, which resulted in flooding in central parts of the capital on Friday, including the Supreme Court, Rajghat and ITO.

In response to this, Kumar said the NDRF specializes in rescue and rehabilitation work and it had recommended involving the resources of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to fix the regulator.

''We should know which department does what, else how can we get the work done,'' he said.

On Saturday, Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and raised concern over the absence of basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets in relief camps.

In her letter, she also alleged that the divisional commissioner did not respond to her calls.

Kumar, however, said he had been attending Atishi's calls. Terming her behaviour ''unfortunate'', he suggested that her actions were politically motivated.

On the status of water supply in Delhi, Kumar said the Okhla water treatment plant (WTP), which is currently operating at 50 per cent capacity, will be fully functional on Saturday.

He expressed hope that Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs will also become operational by Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)