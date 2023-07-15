Left Menu

FIR sought against Punjab MLA for damaging 'dhussi bundh'

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 15-07-2023 21:45 IST
FIR sought against Punjab MLA for damaging 'dhussi bundh'
The Punjab government's Drainage Department has sought the registration of an FIR against Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh for allegedly damaging an earthen embankment in the Bharoana village here, police said on Saturday.

Singh allegedly damaged the 'dhussi bundh (earthen embankment)' using an excavator with the help of his supporters.

Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Pal Singh Sandhu said a complaint has been received against the MLA and others for breaking the 'bundh' without the government's permission.

He said suitable legal action will be taken against the MLA and the others in the matter.

The Drainage Department has sought the registration of an FIR against Singh and others under provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

