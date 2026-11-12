Italy to take steps to limit evacuations after bomb-threat emails

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 15:44 IST
Italy to take steps to limit evacuations after bomb-threat emails

Italy's ​government ‌on Thursday said ​it would adopt ‌an operating protocol to handle warnings, including mass threat ‌emails, that would ‌generally avoid evacuations of building unless there was concrete ⁠evidence ​of danger.

In ⁠a statement, the government ⁠said the protocol would ​be formally defined during a ⁠technical-level meeting on Thursday. It ⁠says ​local authorities would retain powers ⁠to order evacuations if specific ⁠and ⁠concrete risk elements emerged.

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