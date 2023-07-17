Microsoft appeal against UK block on Activision deal paused by London tribunal
Microsoft's appeal against Britain's block on its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard was formally paused by a London tribunal on Monday, following the U.S. regulators' unsuccessful attempt to hold up the deal.
Microsoft, Activision and Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had all asked for a stay of the case at the Competition Appeal Tribunal after the CMA said it would consider a modified deal put forward by Microsoft.
