Left Menu

Punjab: Gurdwara chief arrested for molesting 13-year-old girl

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 23-07-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 16:35 IST
Punjab: Gurdwara chief arrested for molesting 13-year-old girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chief of a gurdwara at a village here was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl, police said.

The incident took place on July 20 when the girl went to the gurdwara in her village in the Chabbewal area here, Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police Balkar Singh said.

The gurdwara chief, Sakatar Singh (65), called the girl to his room where he allegedly molested her, the DSP said.

The girl's parents informed the police after she narrated the incident to them, he added.

Sakatar Singh has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023