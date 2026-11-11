“Internal situation in Pakistan is so bad... they bring in Kashmir card”: Lt Gen (Retd) KJS Dhillon on Kulgam CRPF attack

Pakistan is attempting to divert public attention from its internal problems, including corruption and political instability, by raising the Kashmir issue, Lieutenant General (Retd) KJS Dhillon said on Wednesday, reacting to the attack on a CRPF naka in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district that left three personnel injured. Calling the incident a "desperate act by Pakistan", Dhillon said that peace was returning to Kashmir and the ongoing consolidation phase was being deliberately disrupted by Pakistan.

"This incident is a desperate act by Pakistan. The peace in Kashmir is returning, and the consolidation phase is going on. And during the consolidation phase, Pakistan is trying to disrupt that peace and consolidation," he told ANI. "The internal situation in Pakistan is so bad that the only way they can divert the attention of the public away from their own problems, corruption and political instability and military corruption is by bringing in the Kashmir card. So, the moment they bring up the Kashmir issue, Pakistan will unite behind Kashmir," he added.

Dhillon further said that the attack would adversely affect the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Kashmiris, while asserting that security forces were working to eliminate the terrorists involved. "It is a direct hit on Kashmiri people, which Pakistan claims that they are favouring Kashmiris or is doing it for Kashmiri people, but the Kashmiri people will lose their livelihood. Kashmiri people will lose their business. Kashmiri children will not be able to go to school in peace. They will not be able to get a good education, good future," he said.

"Peace is now returning to Kashmir, and consolidation is happening. So my request to everyone is. Don't take this issue seriously. Security forces are on the job. They will eliminate these terrorists, and peace is permanent," he added. Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid said the attack in Akhran area of Kulgam had taken place after a considerable gap, but pointed out that it was the second attack at the same location in the last four-and-a-half months.

"This attack in Akhran, Kulgam, has taken place after a long time against a security force. If you see it from that angle. But yes, in this very same place, this is the second attack in four and a half months. We had an earlier attack in which two outside labourers were killed here, at the very same place," Vaid said. "So that shows that the presence of terrorists is there in that area," he added.

Vaid further said local recruitment into terror ranks has dried up. "As you know, South Kashmir is a bloody hotbed of Jamaat-e-Islami, which provides all this network to these terrorists. Today, local boys are not willing to join terrorist ranks. And that is a worrying point for people, particularly army generals in the Pakistan Army who are handling Kashmir terrorism, the factory of terrorism. So, they must be worried by the fact that no local Kashmiris are willing to join. In fact, as per reports, not even one, or only one or two, have joined this year. So, that is a worrying point for Pakistan. But the major chunk, out of 60 to 70 terrorists still operating in Jammu and Kashmir, are Pakistanis, and 95 per cent of them are Pakistanis," he said.

"But my point here is that even Pakistanis cannot operate here without local support. And there is local support. These two incidents do indicate that somebody is definitely supporting them, and we need to go after them, identify them and also neutralise all these terrorists who are still active in Jammu and Kashmir. And do you think this is a kind of messaging? Obviously, because Pakistani generals have to show that their people are still active here. Obviously, they will want some major incident to happen so that the presence of terrorists is shown in Kashmir," he added. According to officials, the incident occurred at around 2:15 pm on Wednesday when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at a security checkpoint in Kulgam district. The attackers fled the spot following the firing.

The CRPF confirmed that three personnel were injured in the attack and said operations were underway to apprehend the perpetrators. The injured personnel were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, for treatment, while multi-agency search operations were launched. The injured have been identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. While Singh sustained a bullet injury to his arm and Dass was injured in his leg, Chandru suffered injuries to his abdomen and spine. The condition of the first two personnel is stated to be stable, while Chandru is slightly serious. (ANI)