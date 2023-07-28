Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 03:26 IST
New defendant added to Trump classified documents case-court papers

A third defendant was named in the federal criminal case against former U.S. President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, court documents on Thursday show.

No charges were listed against Carlos De Oliveira, who has been identified in media reports as the head of maintenance at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

