New defendant added to Trump classified documents case-court papers
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 03:26 IST
A third defendant was named in the federal criminal case against former U.S. President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, court documents on Thursday show.
No charges were listed against Carlos De Oliveira, who has been identified in media reports as the head of maintenance at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- Mar-a-Lago
- Donald Trump
- Carlos De Oliveira
- Trump
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A fire killed nearly every animal at a Florida wildlife centre
A fire killed nearly every animal at a Florida wildlife center
Florida woman gets 6 years in prison for attacking officers during the US Capitol attack
Florida man gets 18 years in federal prison for supporting Islamic State extremist group
Florida's rising water temperatures raise concerns for health of coral reefs -scientists