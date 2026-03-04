Florida Universities Halt H-1B Visa Hiring Amid Controversy

Florida's public universities have instituted a temporary halt on hiring foreign faculty via the H-1B visa program, which is designed to allow U.S. employers to hire highly skilled workers for specialized roles. This decision is set to remain in place until January 2027, following a directive from Governor Ron DeSantis to tackle perceived 'visa abuse' in the education sector.

The Florida Board of Governors, responsible for overseeing the state's public universities, voted for this temporary restriction affecting future employees across the 12 universities in the State University System of Florida. This move is consistent with past federal immigration policies, such as the $100,000 fee for new H-1B applications imposed under the Trump administration.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data shows that last year 600 beneficiaries were granted H-1B visas through Florida's 12 universities. DeSantis has previously criticized the use of H-1B visas, arguing they limit opportunities for qualified American professionals.

