Florida's Execution Surge: A Controversial Legacy

In a ongoing wave of capital punishment, Billy Leon Kearse is set for execution in Florida this Tuesday for the 1991 fatal shooting of a police officer. Kearse's execution marks the third in Florida for 2026, signifying a continuation of the state's recent surge in death penalties under Governor Ron DeSantis.

Kearse, 53, is slated to face lethal injection after being convicted of first-degree murder and robbery in 1991. Despite being initially sentenced to death that year, his case was retried in 1997 following a directive from the Florida Supreme Court which cited judicial oversights during his initial sentencing phase.

The recent spate of executions in Florida has been notable, with DeSantis overseeing a record 19 executions in 2025 alone, showcasing the state's shift in capital punishment policies. Currently, Kearse's final appeals are under review by the U.S. Supreme Court, while two more executions are scheduled this month in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)