Pope Francis appeals to Russia to restore Black Sea grain deal

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 15:50 IST
Pope Francis appeals to Russia to restore Black Sea grain deal
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis on Sunday called on Russia to revive the Black Sea grain deal, through which Moscow had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the war.

"I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed and grain may be transported safely," Francis said during his Angelus message.

 

