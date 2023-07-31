Transport inspector held in Punjab's Bathinda in bribery case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday said it has arrested an inspector, posted at the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) depot in Bathinda, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

Devinder Singh was arrested on the complaint of Hardev Singh, a resident of village Ralla in Mansa district, a spokesperson for the bureau said.

In his complaint, Hardev Singh said he was posted as a driver at the PRTC depot, Bathinda and his services were dismissed on March 16 after he was found guilty in a five litres diesel theft case. He alleged the accused inspector demanded Rs 2 lakh to get his services reinstated. The complainant has also submitted a purported audio recording of the inspector allegedly demanding a bribe.

After preliminary investigation, the spokesperson said a case was registered on Monday against Inspector Devinder Singh in Bathinda.

