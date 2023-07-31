Transport inspector held in Punjab's Bathinda in bribery case
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday said it has arrested an inspector, posted at the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation PRTC depot in Bathinda, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.Devinder Singh was arrested on the complaint of Hardev Singh, a resident of village Ralla in Mansa district, a spokesperson for the bureau said.In his complaint, Hardev Singh said he was posted as a driver at the PRTC depot, Bathinda and his services were dismissed on March 16 after he was found guilty in a five litres diesel theft case.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday said it has arrested an inspector, posted at the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) depot in Bathinda, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.
Devinder Singh was arrested on the complaint of Hardev Singh, a resident of village Ralla in Mansa district, a spokesperson for the bureau said.
In his complaint, Hardev Singh said he was posted as a driver at the PRTC depot, Bathinda and his services were dismissed on March 16 after he was found guilty in a five litres diesel theft case. He alleged the accused inspector demanded Rs 2 lakh to get his services reinstated. The complainant has also submitted a purported audio recording of the inspector allegedly demanding a bribe.
After preliminary investigation, the spokesperson said a case was registered on Monday against Inspector Devinder Singh in Bathinda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Complaint filed in MP-MLA court against Cong's Digvijay Singh for social media post on ex-RSS chief
Zeiss Group to invest Rs 2,500 cr on new plant in India
Delhi flood politics in spate: BJP’s RP Singh dismisses conspiracy charge, says AAP trying to hide failure
Recycling firm Vikas Ecotech bags Rs 20-crore fresh work orders
Net debt of top 8 listed realty firms dip 43 pc to Rs 23,000 cr in last 3 yrs: Anarock