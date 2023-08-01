Left Menu

Punjab Police conducts cordon, search operation in Rupnagar, SBS Nagar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:35 IST
Punjab Police conducts cordon, search operation in Rupnagar, SBS Nagar
  • India

The Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) against drug trafficking and anti-social elements in Rupnagar and SBS Nagar districts, officials said.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, they said.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said police arrested 27 anti-social elements after registering 16 FIRs during the operation.

Police also recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, 331 grams of heroin and 2,000 litres of illicit liquor from their possession.

He said that the force of more than 900 police personnel carried out the CASO.

Apart from arresting anti-social elements, police also arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) and rounded up around 132 suspicious persons for questioning, he said.

The operation was led by Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

