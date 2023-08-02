Punjab CM Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana's sewerage network
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday flagged off an equipment that, he said, will help resolve the city's sewage problem.
Bought for Rs 1.45 crore, the super suction-cum-jetting machine will mechanically clean the city's sewer lines, the chief minister said. It will clean 200 kilometres of the city's main sewerage lines and help resolve the city's sewage problem, he said.
Mann also flagged off 50 tractors purchased by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, for Rs 2.22 crore.
These will be used by civic body branches, including building and roads, operation and maintenance, health and horticulture, among others. These tractors will lift debris, supply water through tankers, collect garbage and perform other operations, he said.
