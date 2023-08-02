Left Menu

Five members of family taken ill after consume poisonous substance in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 02-08-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:04 IST
Five members of a family were hospitalised on Wednesday after they consumed some poisonous substance in Sangatpur village here, said officials.

Dr Naresh Kundra, deputed at Civil Hospital here, said Hardip Singh, his mother Kuldip Kaur, wife Ruchy Walia, and two minor daughters had allegedly consumed a substance, which is used in agriculture, at their home on Tuesday night.

Village Panchayat member Harpreet Singh rushed them to the local civil hospital.

Hardip was later referred to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital in critical condition, he said.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill said preliminary investigation revealed that Hardip was working as a travel agent and a cheating case was registered against him at Batala City police station.

A team of police had even visited his residence on Tuesday, he said.

The family on Tuesday night consumed the poisonous substance, he said.

All the five were brought to the hospital in a state of unconsciousness, he said.

The doctors said that the condition of other family members was stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

