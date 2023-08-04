Left Menu

PM Marape welcomes Indian Naval Ships to PNG

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 19:36 IST
PM Marape welcomes Indian Naval Ships to PNG
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata on a deployment to the Eastern IOR had the honour and privilege of receiving Hon’ble Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea (PNG) Mr James Marape during their port call to Port Moresby.  The PM, accompanied by Cabinet Members and Senior Government Officials, was jointly hosted onboard by the Indian Navy and the High Commissioner of India Shri Inbasekar Sudaramurthi.

In his address, PM Marape welcomed the Indian Naval Ships to PNG. He also thanked Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi for visiting PNG in May 23 and highlighted his stellar efforts in strengthening India-PNG ties. Speaking on the need for greater defence cooperation PM Marape endorsed more visits by Indian Naval ships that would help build people to people connect.

 A captivating cultural show and a delightful selection of Indian cuisine formed part of the reception, which was also attended by the Members of the Indian High Commission and the Indian diaspora.

The Indian Navy remains committed to realising the Hon’ble PM’s vision SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) through such port visits wherein apart from Professional interactions and Social events, numerous capability building activities are also undertaken by the visiting ships.

(With Inputs from PIB)

 

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023