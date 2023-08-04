PM Marape welcomes Indian Naval Ships to PNG

INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata on a deployment to the Eastern IOR had the honour and privilege of receiving Hon’ble Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea (PNG) Mr James Marape during their port call to Port Moresby. The PM, accompanied by Cabinet Members and Senior Government Officials, was jointly hosted onboard by the Indian Navy and the High Commissioner of India Shri Inbasekar Sudaramurthi.

In his address, PM Marape welcomed the Indian Naval Ships to PNG. He also thanked Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi for visiting PNG in May 23 and highlighted his stellar efforts in strengthening India-PNG ties. Speaking on the need for greater defence cooperation PM Marape endorsed more visits by Indian Naval ships that would help build people to people connect.

A captivating cultural show and a delightful selection of Indian cuisine formed part of the reception, which was also attended by the Members of the Indian High Commission and the Indian diaspora.

The Indian Navy remains committed to realising the Hon’ble PM’s vision SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) through such port visits wherein apart from Professional interactions and Social events, numerous capability building activities are also undertaken by the visiting ships.

(With Inputs from PIB)