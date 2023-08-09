MP: Police launch search for woman BJP worker from Nagpur who went "missing" in MP

Police have launched a search operation for a woman BJP worker from Maharashtra's Nagpur after she allegedly went missing in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Sana Khan, a resident of Nagpur and associated with Bharatiya Janata Party's minority cell, went missing after she visited Jabalpur, he said.

''A police team from Nagpur came to Jabalpur two days back in search of Nagpur resident Sana Khan, who is associated with the BJP's minority cell,'' City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Tushar Singh said.

As per the information shared by the Nagpur police, the woman's last location on August 1 known to her family members was Jabalpur, where she came to meet one Amit Sahu, he said.

Amit Sahu is also missing and a search operation to trace him also is going on, he said.

Khan's family has lodged a missing person's complaint at Mankapur police station in Nagpur, Singh said.

''The family members of Sana also accompanied the teams of Jabalpur and Nagpur police during searches at various locations in Jabalpur,'' he said.

The investigation is underway and CCTV footage of various locations are being examined to get clues of the missing woman, he said. When contacted, a BJP leader in Nagpur said Khan is a party worker.

