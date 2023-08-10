Left Menu

Driver from Punjab found dead inside his truck in Bihar's Buxar

PTI | Buxar | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 16:18 IST
Driver from Punjab found dead inside his truck in Bihar's Buxar
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old driver from Punjab was found dead inside his truck in Bihar's Buxar district on Thursday, police said.

The body of Jagjeet Singh, a resident of Mansa district in Punjab, was found hanging from a rod inside the truck that was parked near an under-construction power plant in Chausa block, they said.

''Jagjeet's co-driver Kada Singh went to get breakfast and when he returned, he was informed by drivers of other trucks parked nearby that Jagjeet died by suicide by hanging himself inside the truck. Police were immediately informed by the villagers,'' said Rahul Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Muffasil police station.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said.

An investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023