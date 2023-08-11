Left Menu

Delhi man poses as gang member to extort Rs 15 lakh from ex-employer, held

On August 1, a complaint was received from a GK- I resident, who alleged that he got a WhatsApp call on his phone from Pakistan-based virtual phone numbers and the caller introduced himself as a member of the gang, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 23:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here for allegedly trying to extort Rs 15 lakh from his former employers by posing as a member of Neeraj Bawana gang, police said on Friday. On August 1, a complaint was received from a GK- I resident, who alleged that he got a WhatsApp call on his phone from Pakistan-based virtual phone numbers and the caller introduced himself as a member of the gang, a senior police officer said. The caller also made life-threatening calls to his wife's number and demanded Rs 15 lakh as protection money, the officer said. Accused Mukesh Tiwari, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, worked for the complainant as his driver and left the job around 12 years ago. He was making threats through his Pakistan-based associate, police said. During the investigation, police started tracing the location of the number. However, the mobile number was found to be active only on WhatsApp. Later, the same number was found to be connected to a different number active in Jaitpur area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said. The details of the number were collected and through surveillance and technical analysis, the location was zeroed down at Rohini. A raid was conducted and the accused was arrested, the DCP said. The accused disclosed that he became bankrupt as he left his job after Covid-19. He came in contact with a person called Khan from Pakistan. He started talking to him and hatched the conspiracy to extort the businessmen by making extortion calls from Pakistan through a virtual number on WhatsApp, Chowdhary said. It was also revealed that the accused used to work as a driver at the house of the complainant 12 years ago and had contact details of all family members, police added.

