Left Menu

Is Ro Khanna running for president? Yes says his Indian American colleagues in Congress

Dynamic Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna, 47, is headed towards running for presidency of the United States, his Indian American colleagues in the US House of Representatives believe.Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Shri Thanedar said this during a panel discussion at the annual Indian American Impact Summit here, when moderator Zohreen Shah, ABC national correspondent, asked the panelists to respond to her question in yes or no.Is Ro Khanna running for president she asked.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2024 05:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 05:55 IST
Is Ro Khanna running for president? Yes says his Indian American colleagues in Congress
  • Country:
  • United States

Dynamic Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna, 47, is headed towards running for presidency of the United States, his Indian American colleagues in the US House of Representatives believe.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Congressman Shri Thanedar said this during a panel discussion at the annual Indian American Impact Summit here, when moderator Zohreen Shah, ABC national correspondent, asked the panelists to respond to her question in yes or no.

"Is Ro Khanna running for president?" she asked. "Yes, Yes. Absolutely yes," Thanedar said amidst cheers from the Indian American audience. Khanna represents the 17th Congressional District of California, which primarily comprises of Silicon Valley.

"Who knows?" Khanna said amidst laughter. "The answer is Yes," said Pramila Jayapal. "And we all know it," she said. "We will see," said Dr Ami Bera, the senior most Indian American in the US House of Representatives.

All the four made a rare joint appearance at the Impact Summit as they participated in a panel discussion on "Desis Decide" at the end of which Shah asked a series of rapid fire questions.

"Number of years before we have an Indian American president?" Shah asked.

"Less than a decade," Dr Bera said.

"Very soon," Jayapal said.

"Within a decade," Khanna responded.

"In four years," was the response from Thanedar.

When asked about their favourite Indian movies, Thanedar said "Kabhi Khushi, Kabhie Gham", for Khanna it is "Mr India", was "Lagan" for Jayapal. Bera said he has not watched Hindi movies.

"Who should play you in a biopic? Bollywood Star or Hollywood Indian," was another question asked to them.

Bera said Dev Patel. Jayapal said Mindy Kaling. Khanna said Kal Pen. "Absolutely, Shah Rukh Khan," said Thanedar.

"Indian food or snack you should stay away from but cannot," Shah asked as her first rapid fire question. "Any of the hosts of the Indian sweets. Should stay away from them, but cannot," Bera said "Anything fried, pakora in particular," Jayapal said.

"I love halva," Khanna said. "Ladoos," was the answer from Thanedar.

"On Time or Desi Time," was another question fired by Shah.

"Desi Time," said Thanedar.

"Desi time, but because I want to be married, I've gotten better at it," Khanna said amidst laughter.

"Desi Time is what is real, but on time is what I am," Jayapal said. "On time," Bera said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
2
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global
3
Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Indonesia
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024