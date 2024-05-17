NIA Files Chargesheet in Case of Pakistani Conspiracy to Honeytrap Indian Navy Personnel
NIA charged Mumbai's Amaan Shaikh for aiding Pakistani spies in a honey trap operation to gather sensitive information from Indian Navy personnel. Shaikh activated SIM cards used by the Pakistani operatives and received payments from suspected Pakistani agents. NIA's investigation revealed Shaikh's involvement in a conspiracy led by Pakistani agent Usman. Two other accused, Manmohan Panda and Alven, were previously charged in connection with the leak of classified defense information to ISI operatives.
The NIA has charge sheeted Mumbai resident Amaan Salim Shaikh, a key accused in a conspiracy by Pakistani intelligence operatives to honey trap Indian Navy personnel to gather secret information on defence establishments, an official statement said on Friday.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Shaikh on November 20 last year from Mumbai.
The anti-terror agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet on Thursday in a NIA special court in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, against Shaikh under different sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.
Shaikh was found to be involved in activating SIM cards that were used by Pakistani intelligence officers involved in the racket, which came to light when the counter intelligence cell, Vijayawada, registered a case in the matter on January 12, 2021, according to the NIA.
NIA, which took over the case on June 5 last year, found during investigation that Shaikh was working for a suspected Pakistani agent, Usman, to further the anti-India conspiracy. He was also receiving money from other suspected Pakistani operatives, including Meer Balaj Khan, Alven and other individuals, through crypto channels for completing tasks assigned by the Pakistani intelligence operatives, the statement said.
Khan and Alven, both Pakistani nationals, are absconding.
On November 6 last year, the NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against two other accused -- Manmohan Surendra Panda and Alven. Panda had been arrested earlier in the case related to the leak of classified defence information to the operatives of Pakistan spy agency ISI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
