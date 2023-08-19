Over 36 lakh people attended Independence Day events across J-K: Govt spokesman

A record number of more than 36 lakh people participated in the 77th Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said here Saturday.

In what could be termed a historic milestone in Jammu and Kashmir, 36,85,106 people participated in a total of 42,879 events conducted right from the panchayat level to mark Independence Day on August 15, the spokesman said. Apart from the usual events conducted at the twin capitals and district headquarters of the Union territory, the celebrations were held in scores of villages and towns raising the participation to new levels.

Many private institutions and establishments such as industrial units, educational institutions and hospitals also participated in the celebrations by conducting events at their levels.

In Jammu Division, 19,76,255 people participated in 23,163 events and in Kashmir Division, 17,08,851 people took part in 19,716 functions, the spokesman said.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir availed the opportunity to showcase their devotion and love towards the nation, he said.

In Kashmir Valley, Baramulla reported the highest level of participation of about 5,05,909 persons in 3,353 events, followed by Anantnag with 2,45,618 people in 2,676 events. Kupwara organised the highest number of 4,993 events providing opportunity to 2,34,146 people to participate in them and Pulwama organised 1,140 events which witnessed the participation of 1,81,195 people.

In Jammu Division, the highest participation of people were seen in Rajouri district where 3,95,916 people took part in 7,756 functions, followed by Kathua having 3,06,801 people taking part in 1,317 events. In Srinagar, 91,504 people took party in 2,052 functions. In Jammu, 1,45,663 people attended 2,515 functions.

At the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag, around 10,000 people were present.

About 11,000 people attended the Independence Day event at the M A Stadium in Jammu.

In addition to these, as part of the ''Meri Maati Mera Desh'' campaign, dozens of ''Tiranga Rallies'' were taken out by thousands of panchayati raj institution members, government employees, students and civil society members, the spokesman said. The celebrations under the theme are going to culminate on August 31 and many more events are lined-up for the days to come, he said.

