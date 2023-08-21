Left Menu

Key operative of Bambiha gang held: Punjab Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:11 IST
Key operative of Bambiha gang held: Punjab Police
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested a key operative of the Bambiha gang after seizing a pistol along with four live cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simmi (25) of Walio village in Samrala, Ludhiana.

The accused is facing several criminal cases and was also wanted in the murder case registered at Samrala Police Station.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, Ashwani Kapur said following reliable inputs about the movement of the accused, police launched a special operation and arrested the accused Simranjit Simmi from near Dara Studio in Mohali, when he was on his way from Patiala to deliver the weapon consignment to his associate.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was working on the directions of Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, who is another leading gang member of the Bambiha group. He said Jaswinder Khattu, who recently came out on bail and flew from India to a foreign country on a passport using a fake identity and forged documents, has been facing several criminal cases.

Further investigations are on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023