Key operative of Bambiha gang held: Punjab Police

Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested a key operative of the Bambiha gang after seizing a pistol along with four live cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Simranjit Singh alias Simmi (25) of Walio village in Samrala, Ludhiana.

The accused is facing several criminal cases and was also wanted in the murder case registered at Samrala Police Station.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, State Special Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, Ashwani Kapur said following reliable inputs about the movement of the accused, police launched a special operation and arrested the accused Simranjit Simmi from near Dara Studio in Mohali, when he was on his way from Patiala to deliver the weapon consignment to his associate.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was working on the directions of Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, who is another leading gang member of the Bambiha group. He said Jaswinder Khattu, who recently came out on bail and flew from India to a foreign country on a passport using a fake identity and forged documents, has been facing several criminal cases.

Further investigations are on, he added.

