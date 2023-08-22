'Want to stay with my husband': Bangladeshi woman says after landing in Noida

A Bangladeshi woman who has approached the Uttar Pradesh Police says she wants to live with her husband, who lives in Noida, but deserted her after marrying her nearly three years ago in Dhaka.

The woman identified herself as Dhaka resident Sonia Akhtar and her husband as Saurabh Kant Tiwari, who lives in Surajpur area of Central Noida.

"He is not agreeing now, he is not taking me with him to his home. I am a Bangladeshi. We got married almost three years ago. I only want to stay with my husband along with our child," Akhtar told reporters while being escorted by the police on Monday. The police in Noida have launched an investigation into the case on the basis of her complaint.

"The Bangladesh national informed the Mahila Thana here that she got married to Saurabh Kant Tiwari, who lives in Surajpur area here but later he deserted her and came back to India. The woman also claimed that Tiwari was already married," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said.

The police officer said the woman has provided the visa, passport details of herself and her child along with her Bangladeshi citizenship card. "Prima facie, it appears that they both got married in Bangladesh. However, the investigation has been handed over to ACP (Women and Child Safety) so that all details of the case are seen and further action taken accordingly," Dixit said. Tiwari worked for a private firm in Dhaka in Bangladesh from January 4, 2017 to December 24, 2021. They got married in an Islamic wedding on April 14, 2021 while he was already married to an Indian woman with whom he has two children, according to the police.

The incident has come to the fore a month-and-a-half after the Noida Police arrested Pakistani national Seema Haider who had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her lover who stays in Greater Noida.

Haider had come to India along with her four children – all below the age of 7 years – in May and lived in Rabupura area in a rented accommodation secretly. She and her Indian partner Sachin Meena were arrested on July 4 but a local court granted them bail on July 7.

The duo has been living together ever since even as the Noida Police and the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad continue separate investigations into the case.

