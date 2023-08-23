Left Menu

The 74-year-old veteran Carte Blanche TV presenter, known for his exceptional investigative journalism skills, died on Tuesday after battling cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-08-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2023 17:29 IST
Govt sends condolences on the passing of journalist Derek Watts
Image Credit: Twitter(@Oikoumene)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Government has sent condolences on the passing of one of the nation's most esteemed and respected journalists, Derek Watts.

The 74-year-old veteran Carte Blanche TV presenter, known for his exceptional investigative journalism skills, died on Tuesday after battling cancer.

He first graced TV screens in 1985 as a Top Sport anchor and later took up his iconic role as Carte Blanche news hound.

“The iconic presenter’s passing leaves a big void in the realm of journalism, where his dedication, integrity and storytelling skills have left an enduring mark on the hearts and minds of South Africans and beyond.

“Derek Watts was more than just a journalist; he was a voice of reason and an advocate for transparency and accountability.

“His dedication to journalistic ethics, courage in uncovering hidden truths and commitment to holding those in power accountable are values that will continue to inspire generations to come,” said Government Communication and Information and Information System (GCIS) Acting Director-General, Nomonde Mnukwa.

Among other things, Watts will be remembered for his interviews that were marked by a unique blend of empathy and straightforwardness, which allowed him to delve into the core of issues, while maintaining the respect and dignity of all involved.

“Government extends its heartfelt condolences to Derek Watts's family, friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched through his work. Government also recognises the profound loss that his passing presents to the media fraternity and to the nation as a whole,” Mnukwa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

