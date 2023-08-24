Russia's Lavrov to BRICS: military intervention in Niger will benefit no one
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the BRICS summit in South Africa on Thursday that a military intervention by other states in Niger following last month's coup would benefit no one.
The regional ECOWAS bloc has previously said it is ready to intervene militarily in Niger to oust the military junta that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in July.
