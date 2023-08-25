HRAWI sets up special task force to address skill gap in hospitality industry

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) on Friday said it has created a special task force of academic think tanks to address the shortage of talent in the hospitality industry.

''As new opportunities continue to open up, the industry is also realising the need to attract new talent. To address this, we have created a special task force with key objectives including devising a strategy for making a career in hospitality attractive for students,'' HRAWI president Pradeep Shetty said in a statement.

HRAWI will also look to revisit the current hospitality curriculum by involving academicians and industry experts to make suitable recommendations to the National Council and the Ministry of Tourism, he said.

There are significant skill gaps in the Indian hospitality sector, particularly in the hotel management and food production segment, the association said.

''We need fresh perspectives, ideas and skill-sets to take the industry to the next level.

''... The special task force of academic think tanks will try to bridge the shortfall in talent, manpower and declining enrolment of students in hospitality courses,'' Shetty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)