Left Menu

Four of a family found dead, suicide pact suspected

Four members of a family were found dead in their rented home here on Sunday afternoon, police said.Police have started investigations into the case though they suspect it to be a case of a suicide pact.According to police, Mahadevaswamy 45, his wife Anita 38, daughters Chandrakala 17 and Dhanalakshmi 15 were found dead in their house at Chamundipuram.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2023 16:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 16:54 IST
Four of a family found dead, suicide pact suspected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a family were found dead in their rented home here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police have started investigations into the case though they suspect it to be a case of a suicide pact.

According to police, Mahadevaswamy (45), his wife Anita (38), daughters Chandrakala (17) and Dhanalakshmi (15) were found dead in their house at Chamundipuram. Mahadevaswamy had a vegetable shop at Bandipalya here.

Neighbours who noticed that the door was not opened for the past two days grew suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

''The front door was bolted from inside. So we opened the door at the rear and found them dead. Among the four, one was found hanging, which appears to be the elder daughter. Others died sitting on the floor,'' a police officer said.

The owner of the building stays in the first floor while the victim family lived as tenants for the last two months on the ground floor, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023