Odisha records 13.5pc growth in gross GST collection in August

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:13 IST
Odisha has recorded 13.50 per cent growth in gross GST collection in August 2023 compared to the same month last year, officials said on Friday.

The state has recorded a collection of Rs 4,408.27 crore in August 2023 against a collection of Rs. 3,883.90 crore in August 2022, a growth rate of 13.50 per cent, the officials said.

The monthly collection to be retained by the state (OGST + IGST settlement) during last month stood at Rs 1,733.62 crore against a collection of Rs 1,254.24 crore in August 2022, thereby recording a growth of 38.22 per cent.

Till August, the state has collected OGST (Odisha GST) and IGST settlement to the tune of Rs 8,877.21 crore with a growth rate of 21.40 per cent.

Similarly, the OGST collection registered a growth rate of 29.66 per cent during August 2023. The state has collected Rs 1,332.99 crore OGST in the last month against a collection of Rs 1,028.07 crore in the same month of previous year.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the commissionerate of commercial tax and GST, Odisha including GST, VAT, Entry Tax and Profession Tax stood at Rs 2,793.38 crore during August 2023 as against a collection of Rs 2,219.81 crore during the same month of 2022, registering a growth rate of 25.84 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

