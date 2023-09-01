Left Menu

NIA seizes digital devices in multi-state raids in terror recruitment conspiracy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 20:17 IST
NIA seizes digital devices in multi-state raids in terror recruitment conspiracy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Friday claimed to have made significant seizures in connection with a conspiracy by the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Teherik-e-Taliban to recruit and radicalise youths in India to spread terror in the country, an official said.

The spokesperson for the federal agency said the seizures were made during the raids conducted across four states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The official said a host of incriminating digital devices were recovered during the searches at three locations in Maharashtra and one each in the three other states.

''The NIA is examining the devices to track those involved in the conspiracy and thwart their efforts to destabilise the country through the unlawful and radicalisation plans and campaigns of the two terror outfits,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said the raids were part of the investigations in a case registered in April against two accused recruited earlier by these banned organisations. ''The two were involved in a series of disruptive terror-linked activities, including transfer of funds abroad for purchase of land in Afghanistan,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said the investigations have revealed that the duo were also involved in radicalisation of vulnerable and susceptible youth and their recruitment to the two organisations to further the activities of their terror fronts active in India. While AQIS is a militant organisation aiming to establish an Islamic state and an Islamic Caliphate in the Indian Subcontinent, Teherik-e-Taliban is an umbrella organisation of various Islamist armed militant groups operating along the Afghan–Pakistan border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023