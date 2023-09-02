Russian Defence Ministry says boat destroyed trying to attack Crimea bridge

Russia's Defence Ministry said early on Saturday that its forces had destroyed an unmanned Ukrainian boat being used in an attempt to attack the bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland.

The ministry, in a post on Telegram, said the unmanned vessel had been "spotted and destroyed in time off the Black Sea coast" at about 11.15 p.m. (2015 GMT) on Friday.

