PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-09-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 13:05 IST
J'khand: PLFI sets ablaze earthmover engaged in doubling of railway tracks
A hydraulic earthmover, engaged in the doubling of railway tracks, was set ablaze allegedly by militants belonging to the banned outfit PLFI in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 1 am on Saturday near Kanarwa railway station in Bano police station area, around 110 km from state capital Ranchi, Simdega Superintendent of Police Saurabh said.

''A handwritten pamphlet of PLFI, threatening dire consequences if the company or the contractor carried out further work without contacting the outfit, was found at the spot,'' the SP said, adding further investigation is underway.

Police suspect that the incident was carried out by the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), for levy.

