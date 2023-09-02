Left Menu

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent in ED custody in bank fraud case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 17:19 IST
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent in ED custody in bank fraud case
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

A special PMLA court here on Saturday remanded Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till September 11 in an alleged case of fraud of Rs 538 crore, registered on a complaint filed by Canara Bank.

Goyal (74) was arrested by the Central agency on Friday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at its office here.

He was produced before the court on Saturday.

The money laundering case stems from a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, and some former executives of his defunct airline. The FIR was registered on the bank's complaint alleging that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore, of which Rs 538.62 crore is outstanding. JIL diverted funds to its subsidiaries, it alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023