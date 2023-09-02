Left Menu

4 cattle smugglers arrested in UP's Gonda, 3 bovines rescued

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:13 IST
4 cattle smugglers arrested in UP's Gonda, 3 bovines rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Four alleged cattle smugglers were arrested here and three 'gauvansh' (bovine) were recovered from them, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said Hanif, Rais Ahmed, Shaad Alam alias Saddu and Mumtaz, all residents of Balrampur, were arrested while they were trying to smuggle the bovines. Three bovines were recovered from them and a vehicle used for transporting them was seized, the ASP said.

Legal action is being taken against the accused by registering a case under relevant sections, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023