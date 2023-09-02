Left Menu

Protests held in Nashik against police action on Maratha quota agitators in Jalna

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:23 IST
Protests held in Nashik against police action on Maratha quota agitators in Jalna
A large number of outfits protested on Saturday in Nashik against police action on Maratha quota agitators a day earlier in Jalna.

On Friday, police had resorted to baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road that allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike to the hospital.

Around 40 policemen and several protesters were injured and many buses set on fire during the violence that erupted there. More than 350 persons have been booked for alleged involvement in the untoward incidents.

Protests led by the Sambhaji Brigade and Swarajya Sanghatana took place in front of the district collectorate here as well as in areas like Chandwad and Yeola.

They sought the suspension of the Jalna superintendent of police as well as quick resolution of the Maratha quota issue.

Protests were also held by the Marathi Kranti Morcha and workers belonging to constituent parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) condemned the Jalna incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

