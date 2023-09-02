Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:33 IST
Gurugram: 4 men held for thrashing traffic cops
Four men have been arrested for allegedly thrashing the traffic cops on duty when their car was stopped after jumping the red light in Sector 50 area here, police said on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as Nishant, Ramit, Deepak and Nishant Chaudhary, they said, adding an FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station.

The incident took place at Kushal chowk here on Saturday when the speeding car jumped the red light, said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

The spokesperson said the four people travelling in the car got angry when the traffic policemen on duty stopped their vehicle. They not only manhandled but also thrashed the traffic police personnel, he added. Bokan further said that a police team from Sector 50 police station later reached the spot and arrested all four accused, adding further probe is underway.

