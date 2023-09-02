Minor fire breaks out on ground floor of Mumbai high-rise, no one hurt; doused

A minor fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential high-rise in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai on Saturday, but there was no report of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 6:05pm in the 21-storey Aditya Enclave and was doused at 6:38pm, the fire brigade official said.

One fire engine was deployed for the dousing operation, he added.

