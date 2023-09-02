Minor fire breaks out on ground floor of Mumbai high-rise, no one hurt; doused
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A minor fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential high-rise in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai on Saturday, but there was no report of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.
The blaze started at 6:05pm in the 21-storey Aditya Enclave and was doused at 6:38pm, the fire brigade official said.
One fire engine was deployed for the dousing operation, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aditya Enclave
- Mumbai
- Kalbadevi
Advertisement