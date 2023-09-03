Pakistan's interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said on Sunday that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan was "completely peaceful", amid reports of sectarian tensions in the region that forced authorities to indefinitely suspend mobile int­er­net services.

"The situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is completely peaceful and the news and speculations circulating in media regarding the deployment of Pakistan Army are completely baseless," Solangi said in a post on platform X, citing a statement released by the region's home department.

He said all roads, trade centres, business activities and educational institutions are open as usual in the region, which has a history of rivalry between the Sunni and Shia Muslims.

The minister said that services of the Pakistan Army and the civil armed forces had been requisitioned "only to maintain law and order" on the eve of the chehlum or Arbaeen (that marks the anniversary of the 40th day of mourning following the seventh-century killing of the Prophet's grandson Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in Iraq).

He added that special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs as per the past practice and section 144 has been imposed across the region to maintain law and order, protect lives and avoid any untoward incident.

"Peaceful protests do occur at times in reaction to some religious and sectarian concerns but the law-and-order situation is calm," he said, dismissing the reports of unrest as "baseless". The situation in the region turned tense on Friday when protests were held in the Gilgit city and surrounding areas on the call of a Shia group, hours after a prominent Sunni cleric allegedly made derogatory remarks during a protest in Gilgit. The protesters were demanding action against the cleric.

The authorities have been dealing with a tense situation for over a week, due to the alleged derogatory statements by both sides, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended across the region until further orders.

An official said an FIR had been registered against the Sunni cleric at the City Police Station Gilgit for his comments, while another FIR against a prominent Shia cleric had already been registered in Skardu, the newspaper reported.

The authorities in the area have suspended two police personnel and a schoolteacher on allegations of sharing sectarian posts on social media. Over 12 persons have been detained for posting controversial posts.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom joined Canada and the US on Saturday in advising its citizens to avoid visiting the northern areas.

The US embassy statement said that American citizens should exercise heightened caution in Gilgit-Baltistan due to recent protests in Skardu and Diamer and the potential for additional demonstrations, road closures, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region.

