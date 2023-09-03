Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 19.05 cr seized in Navi Mumbai; 7 Nigerians arrested

Seven Nigerian nationals have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 19.05 crore seized from them after a major crackdown against drug peddlers in Maharashtras Navi Mumbai township, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Seven Nigerian nationals have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 19.05 crore seized from them after a major crackdown against drug peddlers in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, a senior police official said on Sunday. The contraband seizure and arrests were made following raids on Friday in residential localities in Kharghar area, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said.

The police had received a tip-off that some Nigerians had stocked drugs and were selling them, he said.

The seized drugs included cocaine, MDMA and tablets of tramadol hydrochloride, a psychotropic substance, the official said.

The seven arrested persons were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the drugs and to whom they were selling them, he added.

