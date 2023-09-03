Pakistan's interim PM Kakar terms May 9 violence 'attempted coup'

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has termed the May 9 violence by supporters of former premier Imran Khan ''an attempted coup and civil war'' that targetted Army chief Gen Asim Munir and his team, a media report said on Sunday.

Kakar, however, denied that revenge was a motive behind taking legal action against the perpetrators of the violence.

Dozens of military installations and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, were attacked during the May 9 violence following the arrest of 70-year-old Khan by paramilitary Rangers.

''The vandalism and arson on May 9 were witnessed by the whole world and international newspapers reported the tragedy. This kind of manipulation is not acceptable in any form of government,” Kakar said in an interview with Geo news channel.

The May 9 violence was ''an attempted coup and civil war, the target of which was the serving army chief and his team in the military,'' he said.

Kakar said the government does not want to create an impression that revenge is being taken against the accused of May 9 violence.

However, he added, if legal action is not taken against those who violated the country’s laws and resorted to violence, then ''we will be seen as a party to the matter''.

The interim premier maintained no political party had the right to throw stones at others, abuse them, and burn buildings.

Hundreds of Khan's supporters have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence. Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, is also facing numerous cases related to attacks on military installations. Currently, he is facing over 150 cases related to terrorism, murder and blasphemy. He is currently lodged in Attock jail.

His party claims that its members were not involved in the attacks, but the government and military say they have ''irrefutable evidence'' of their involvement.

Speaking about the new role that he has been chosen to perform, Kakar said: ''I had no idea that I would ever sit on the prime minister’s chair.'' Commenting on the relations between India and Pakistan and the role of trade between the two sides, Kakar said the final decision on bilateral trade has to be taken by Indian politicians. Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. The relations deteriorated further after India announced the withdrawal of the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

