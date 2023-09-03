Left Menu

Man suffers facial injuries from manjha in Delhi’s Seelampur

It was found that on Friday around 630 pm, while Maurya was riding pillion on a motorcycle behind his friend Gaurav Kumar, he sustained a manjha injury on the road near Seelampur SDM office, the DCP said.

A 25-year-old man received injuries on his face from a manjha when he was riding pillion on a motorcycle in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Sunday. On Friday, information was received in Seelampur police station regarding the admission of one person at Lok Nayak Hospital with facial injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Parmanand Maurya, a resident of Welcome area in Seelampur, was admitted with a clean incised wound on his left cheek and the nasal bridge, police said. It was found that on Friday around 6:30 pm, while Maurya was riding pillion on a motorcycle behind his friend Gaurav Kumar, he sustained a manjha injury on the road near Seelampur SDM office, the DCP said. Gaurav was wearing a helmet, while Parmanand was riding without a helmet. The manjha was not recovered and further probe is on, police said.

